Exports increase 11.9% to $41.4 bn in February

New Delhi, March 15
India recorded the highest monthly exports during the fiscal in February, registering an 11.9 per cent growth to $41.4 billion, mainly driven by increased shipments of engineering goods, electronic items and pharma products.
The trade deficit during February worked out to $18.7 billion, up from $16.57 billion in the year-ago month, as gold imports surged significantly.
Merchandise imports were valued at $60.11 billion, up 12.16 per cent compared to $53.58 per cent in February 2023. Gold imports rose 133.82 per cent to $6.15 billion during February from $2.63 billion in the year-ago period, according to the commerce ministry data.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite several difficulties, like the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and recession in certain countries, the February exports surpassed all expectations. — PTI
Forex kitty expands $10.47 bn to $636 bn
India’s forex kitty jumped by $10.47 billion to $636.095 billion for the week ended March 8, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous week, the overall reserves had risen by $6.55 billion to $625.626 billion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: ED to produce BRS leader Kavitha before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates’ fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well