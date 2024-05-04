Forex reserves drop $2.4 billion to $637.9 billion

Mumbai: India’s forex reserves dropped $2.412 billion to $637.922 billion as on April 26, in the third consecutive weekly decline in the reserves, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous week, the overall reserves had declined $2.28 billion to $640.33 billion. PTI
Carlyle Group sells 2% stake in Yes Bank
New Delhi: Carlyle Group on Friday divested nearly 2 per cent stake in Yes Bank for Rs 1,441 crore through an open market transaction. US-based Carlyle Group offloaded shares in Yes Bank through a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange. PTI
Double-digit growth for Apple in India
New Delhi: Apple grew at a strong double-digit rate in India, hitting a new March quarter revenue record in an "incredibly exciting market", even though the tech titan's overall quarterly revenue declined 4 per cent. CEO Tim Cook said “we are very pleased about it. It is a new March quarter revenue record for us”.
