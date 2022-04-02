FRL defaults on Rs5,322-cr debt repayment

PTI

New Delhi, April 1

Future Retail Ltd (FRL) on Friday said it has missed the due date for repayment of Rs 5,322.32 crore to lenders on account of the ongoing litigations with e-commerce major Amazon and other related issues. Last year, FRL had entered into a one-time restructuring scheme for Covid-hit companies with a consortium of banks and was under obligation to raise Rs 3,900 crore before March 31, 2022 by way of equity contribution. —