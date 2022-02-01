GST collection tops Rs 1.38 L cr in January

New Delhi, January 31
GST collection in January crossed Rs 1.38 lakh crore in January, a growth of 15% over the year-ago period, on pick up in economic activity and anti-evasion measures, the Finance Ministry said on Monday. January is the fourth month when GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.30 lakh crore, and seventh month in a row when it crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark. —
