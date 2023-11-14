 Honour for Galgotias University : The Tribune India

Galgotias University has been selected as the ‘Best Legal Aid Clinic’ by the Uttar Pradesh Legal Services Authority. It was felicitated on Nation Legal Services Day on November 9.



LIC H1 profit at Rs 17,469 cr

LIC has reported the highest-ever profit of Rs 17,469 crore in the half year ended September 30 (H1). The PAT for the similar six-month period ended September 30, 2022 was Rs 16,635 crore.

PFC H1 profit jumps 29%

PFC has registered a 29% increase in consolidated profit of Rs 12,610 crore in H1 of the current fiscal from Rs 9,809 crore in H1’23. Loan book stood at Rs 9,23,724 crore as compared to Rs 7,71,119 crore as on September 30, 2022.

BHEL initiative for local products

BHEL recently held SAMVAAD 3.0 - the third edition of its dialogue with domestic business partners, industry bodies, academia and research institutes. The theme of the event was ‘Development powered by Research and Innovation’.

Offer on Motorola smartphones

Motorola is offering discounts on its smartphones at Flipkart. The motorola edge 40 is available at Rs 26,999 while moto g54 5G is available at Rs 13,999 onwards.

EaseMyTrip.com profit

EaseMyTrip.com has recorded a profit after tax f Rs 471.8 million (YoY growth of 67.2%), maintaining its robust momentum. It achieved gross booking revenue of Rs 20,255.8 million.

De Beers Avaanti collection

De Beers Forevermark has launched the Avaanti collection. Designed for those who appreciate timeless elegance, it draws inspiration from the Italian word for ‘forward’.

Tata Transformation Prize

Tata Sons and The New York Academy of Sciences have announced the winners of the Tata Transformation Prize. Three scientists were selected from 169 entries by an international jury of renowned experts for their innovations in food security, sustainability, and healthcare.

Gurdas Mann at DLF Valley

DLF recently hosted Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan at the DLF Valley Gardens, Panchkula. He left the audience spellbound with his timeless melodies.

Muhurat trading on Diwali

The NSE conducted special muhurat trading on Diwali. Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE, said: “Each trade made during this auspicious time promises growth and the spirit of unity among investors.”

Nayara Energy celebrations

Nayara Energy has launched special festive scheme ‘Sab ki Jeet Guaranteed’. Every customer will receive an assured fuel voucher of up to 1,000 on petrol purchases of Rs 200 and above.

HDFC Bank and CII initiative

HDFC Bank and CII have launched a crop residue management project aimed at mitigating farm stubble burning in Ludhiana district. It aims to propagate the adoption of improved biomass management methods.

Global Selling programme

Amazon has announced that Indian exporters on its Amazon Global Selling programme were geared to showcase millions of ‘Made in India’ products to customers across the world during the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events.

Walmart summit for exporters

Walmart will host a growth summit in Delhi for exporters on February 14-15, 2024. It will offer suppliers, MSMEs, cross-border trade suppliers, and supply chain companies an opportunity to pitch for business.

