New Delhi, February 28
Indian economy grew by 5.4 per cent in the October-December quarter of 2021-22, official data released on Monday showed.
The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 0.7 per cent in the corresponding period of 2020-21, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
In its second advance estimates of national accounts, the NSO has projected 8.9 per cent growth in 2021-22.
In its first advance estimates released in January, it had projected 9.2 per cent growth for 2021-22 as against a contraction of 6.6 per cent in 2020-21.
The economy had grown by 20.3 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal due to lower base effect. In the second quarter, the GDP grew by 8.5 per cent.
China’s economy grew by 4 per cent in October-December 2021.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ceasefire talks begin between Kyiv and Moscow as Russian forces seize two cities in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine talks begin at Belarus border four days after...
PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation
The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress
Indian economy grows by 5.4 per cent in October-December
China’s economy grew by 4 per cent in same period
India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...