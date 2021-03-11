India's exports jump 31% to $40 billion in April

PTI

New Delhi, May 13

India’s merchandise exports surged 30.7% to $40.19 billion in April on account of healthy performance by sectors like petroleum products, electronic goods and chemicals, even as trade deficit widened to $20.11 billion during the month, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

Imports during the month under review grew by 30.97% to $60.3 billion. The trade deficit in April 2021 was at $15.29 billion.