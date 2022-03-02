Infibeam acquires Uvik Technologies for Rs75 cr

Mumbai: Infibeam Avenues has acquired the payments-focused Uvik Technologies for Rs 75 crore in a cash and stock deal. Venture capital fund Season Two Ventures will get an exit through the deal, as per a statement. pti
New Delhi
ATF price hiked by 3.3%; fifth increase this year
Jet fuel prices on Tuesday were increased by 3.3% to all-time high levels across the country, in step with international oil prices surging to over seven-year-high. This is the fifth hike in jet fuel prices this year. pti
Mumbai
Schenk chairman of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India
Skoda Auto Board member for finance and IT, Christian Schenk, has been appointed as the new chairman of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd., replacing Christian Cahn von Seelen, the company said on Tuesday.
