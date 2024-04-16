 Markets continue to slump on fears of escalating tensions in Middle East : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Markets continue to slump on fears of escalating tensions in Middle East

Markets continue to slump on fears of escalating tensions in Middle East

Continuing its downtrend for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanks 585.63 points to 72,814.15

Markets continue to slump on fears of escalating tensions in Middle East

“Market sentiment was impacted by higher-than-expected inflation data and tensions between Iran and Israel,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. File photo



PTI

Mumbai, April 16

Equity benchmark indices continued to slump in early trade on Tuesday on fears of escalating tensions in the Middle East and weak global trends.

Foreign fund outflows and uptick in Brent crude oil prices also dented investors’ sentiment.

Continuing its downtrend for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 585.63 points to 72,814.15. The NSE Nifty declined 168.65 points to 22,103.85.

From the Sensex basket, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.

Titan Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle and Maruti were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

Wall Street ended in negative territory on Monday.

“Market sentiment was impacted by higher-than-expected inflation data and tensions between Iran and Israel,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.58 per cent to USD 90.62 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,268 crore, according to exchange data.

The market is more concerned about the geopolitical issue, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

“Israel’s military chief’s statement that ‘there will be a response to Iran’s attack on Israel’ has increased the probability of escalation of tensions in the Middle East. We don’t know the timing and the nature of the Israeli response, which can be totally unexpected. This is likely to keep the markets weak in the near-term,” Vijayakumar added.

The BSE benchmark tanked 845.12 points or 1.14 per cent to settle at 73,399.78. The NSE Nifty declined 246.90 points or 1.10 per cent to finish at 22,272.50.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Sensex


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

2
India

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

3
Delhi

‘Kejriwal being treated like terrorist’, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar jail

4
Sports

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking

5
India

Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu

6
Punjab

Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of hatching conspiracies against state

7
India

‘Excuses...’: PM Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation

8
India

Weatherman extends forecast of wet spell over north-west India till April 21

9
Punjab

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

10
Himachal

Vivek Chandel among 6 Himachal Pradesh Administrative officers prompted to IAS

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

United Nations worried Israel could strike Iran nuclear facilities

United Nations worried Israel could strike Iran nuclear facilities

Iran says its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful, but We...

Willing to tender public apology, Ramdev and Balkrishna tell Supreme Court

Willing to tender public apology, Ramdev and Balkrishna tell Supreme Court

The apex court asked Ramdev and Balkrishna, both of whom wer...

Muktsar’s MLA Jagdeep Kaka Brar is AAP’s Ferozepur candidate for Punjab LS election

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

Former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar

Several missing after boat overturns in River Jhelum near Srinagar

4 die after boat overturns in Jhelum river near Srinagar

Rescue ops under way

Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi

Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi

Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...


Cities

View All

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

DTF members condole death of woman mid-day meal worker

Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Hand over Children’s Park at Company Bagh to public: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to AIT Chairman

School bus drivers exhorted to follow traffic rules in letter & spirit

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Fire scare at event attended by Punjab Governor at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal, aides skip key Congress meeting in Chandigarh

Several Chandigarh Congress office-bearers resign, seek Harmohinder Singh Lucky’s removal

Mohali: Flier posts ordeal in sky on social media

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

CM will meet 2 ministers in jail every week: Pathak

Days in jail strengthened my struggle, determination: Sanjay

AAP, Congress denying women representation: BJP chief

BJP will retain all 7 seats, says Dhankar

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Won’t seek votes for any political party, says AAP MP Seechewal

BJP releases poll manifesto, says it’s an overview of India in 2047

Youth stabbed to death over old feud

Fire breaks out at sports factory, immigration office

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

INDIA VOTES 2024: People will help BJP win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says Vijay Sampla

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Turncoats leave electorate confused over party symbols

Railway cricket meet kicks off

Special event marks Khalsa Sajna Diwas