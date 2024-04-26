Markets rally for 6th day running on firm Asian peers; Tech Mahindra jumps over 12 per cent

Mumbai, April 26
Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Friday, extending their rally for the sixth day running, on heavy buying in Tech Mahindra and firm trends in Asian markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 176.47 points to 74,515.91 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 50.05 points to 22,620.40.
From the Sensex basket, Tech Mahindra jumped over 12.50 per cent after the IT services company’s CEO outlined an ambitious three-year roadmap to accelerate revenue growth and lift margins.
Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi said the company hopes to come back to growth in H2 FY25.
Tata Steel, Wipro, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank and ITC were among the other major gainers.
Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle were among the laggards.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.
Wall Street ended lower on Thursday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.33 per cent to USD 89.30 a barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,823.33 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.
The BSE benchmark climbed 486.50 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 74,339.44 on Thursday. The NSE Nifty advanced 167.95 points or 0.75 per cent to 22,570.35.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...
In Haryana, Kumari Selja picked for Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, Deepender Hooda Rohtak
Congress’s Haryana list of 8 out | Birender’s son denied His...