 Markets slump for third day on fears of escalating tensions in Middle East

Markets slump for third day on fears of escalating tensions in Middle East

30-share BSE Sensex tanks 456.10 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 72,943.68

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued to slump on Tuesday. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, April 16

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued to slump on Tuesday dragged down by heavy selling in IT stocks amid weak global trends and fears of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Outflow of foreign fund also dented investors’ sentiment.

Continuing its downtrend for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 456.10 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 72,943.68. During the day, it slumped 714.75 points or 0.97 per cent to 72,685.03.

The NSE Nifty declined 124.60 points or 0.56 per cent to finish at 22,147.90.

From the Sensex basket, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards.

Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Maruti, ITC, Power Grid and Reliance Industries were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

European markets were quoting in the red. Wall Street ended in negative territory on Monday.

Israel’s military chief said on Monday that his country will respond to Iran’s weekend attack, but he did not elaborate on when and how as world leaders urged against retaliation, trying to avoid a spiral of violence in the Middle East.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.26 per cent to USD 89.87 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,268 crore, according to exchange data.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,268 crore, according to exchange data.

