Markets turn flat after firm opening

Mumbai, May 7
Equity benchmark indices began the trade on an optimistic note on Tuesday but later encountered volatile trends and were trading flat.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 123.82 points to 74,019.36 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 56.35 points to 22,499.05.
Later, both the benchmark indices faced volatility and were trading with marginal gains.
From the Sensex basket, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, ITC, Asian Paints, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers.
HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel were among the laggards.
In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo traded with gains while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower. Wall Street ended in the green on Monday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.29 per cent to USD 83.57 a barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,168.75 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
The BSE benchmark edged up 17.39 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 73,895.54 on Monday. The NSE Nifty declined 33.15 points or 0.15 per cent to 22,442.70.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea LIVE: Supreme Court questions ED over delay in probe, asks for case files before Delhi CM's arrest
The bench also asked why relevant direct questions were not ...
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; 10.81 per cent voter turnout in first two hours
In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams' 3rd space mission called off due to technical glitch
A valve snag in the rocket's upper stage forced mission man...
‘I cannot leave the film industry...’: BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut on working in Bollywood
The BJP has fielded Kangana from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi in...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul
The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...