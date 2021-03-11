Maruti Q4 profit soars 51% to Rs 1,875 crore

New Delhi, April 29
The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported a 51.14% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,875.8 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,241.1 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 26,749.2 crore as against Rs 24,034.5 crore in the fourth quarter a year ago, it added.
Total vehicle sales in the quarter under review stood at 4,88,830 units, lower by 0.7% compared to the same period previous year.
