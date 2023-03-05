M-cap of five of top-10 valued firms climbs Rs 88,605 crore; SBI, ICICI Bank biggest gainers

New Delhi, March 5
Five of the top 10 valued firms together added Rs 88,604.99 crore to their market valuation last week, with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.
While HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel witnessed gains in their market valuation, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the laggards.
Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 345.04 points or 0.58 per cent.
The valuation of State Bank of India jumped Rs 35,832.32 crore to Rs 5,00,759.98 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 20,360.13 crore to Rs 6,06,514.71 crore.
HDFC Bank's valuation climbed Rs 15,236.59 crore to Rs 9,01,307.58 crore and that of HDFC advanced Rs 13,051.48 crore to Rs 4,84,417.42 crore.
The mcap of Bharti Airtel rose by Rs 4,124.47 crore to Rs 4,26,158.52 crore.
However, the market valuation of Infosys plunged Rs 30,150.9 crore to Rs 6,22,711.80 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled Rs 20,966.36 crore to Rs 12,23,129.40 crore.
The mcap of Hindustan Unilever fell by Rs 3,336.42 crore to Rs 5,80,360.79 crore and that of Reliance Industries dipped Rs 507.03 crore to Rs 16,13,602.63 crore.
ITC's valuation went lower by Rs 24.72 crore to Rs 4,77,886.13 crore.
In the top-10 ranking, Reliance Industries retained the tag of the most-valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, ITC and Bharti Airtel.
