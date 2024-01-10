Milkfed awarded

Chandigarh, January 9
Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’Federation Ltd (Milkfed) has been conferred with e-Market Leadership Award. The award was presented to the cooperative for participating in dairy e-trading activities. Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah gave the award at an event of National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Ltd (NCDFI), held in Gandhinagar recently.
Milkfed chairman Narinder Singh Shergill and managing director Dr Kamal Kumar Garg received the award. The cooperative got the award for participating in forward auctions, auction sales, reverse auctions, mini-auction sales and purchase of milk commodities such as white butter, milk, cattle feed ingredients and skimmed milk powder via NCDFI’s online marketplace.
Milkfed has been boosting the income of millions of farmers associated with the cooperative across Punjab, creating quality milk products for consumers across the country.
