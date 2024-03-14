RBI imposes fine on BoI, Bandhan Bank

Mumbai: The RBI on Wednesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.4 crore on Bank of India for non-compliance with regulatory norms. It also imposed a penalty of Rs 29.55 lakh on Bandhan Bank for non-compliance of certain directions. PTI
Tata Motors to invest Rs 9K cr in Tamil Nadu
chennai: Tata Motors has signed an MoU with Tamil Nadu Government, committing an investment of Rs 9,000 crore to establish a manufacturing facility, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said.
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala
Joining the BJP, Kaur, 79, says Prime minister Narendra Modi...
'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal
Joins SAD in the presence of Sukhbir Badal