RBI imposes fine on BoI, Bandhan Bank

PTI

Mumbai: The RBI on Wednesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.4 crore on Bank of India for non-compliance with regulatory norms. It also imposed a penalty of Rs 29.55 lakh on Bandhan Bank for non-compliance of certain directions. PTI

Tata Motors to invest Rs 9K cr in Tamil Nadu

chennai: Tata Motors has signed an MoU with Tamil Nadu Government, committing an investment of Rs 9,000 crore to establish a manufacturing facility, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Reserve Bank of India RBI #Tamil Nadu