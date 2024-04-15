 Sensex, Nifty tank over 1 per cent on concerns over Middle East conflict, weak global trends : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Sensex, Nifty tank over 1 per cent on concerns over Middle East conflict, weak global trends

Sensex, Nifty tank over 1 per cent on concerns over Middle East conflict, weak global trends

Wipro, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank major laggards

Sensex, Nifty tank over 1 per cent on concerns over Middle East conflict, weak global trends

Analysts said the renewed conflict in the Middle East, proposed changes in the India-Mauritius tax treaty and the hotter-than-expected US inflation proved to be major drags. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, April 15

Stock markets took a beating on Monday with benchmark Sensex and Nifty tumbling over 1 per cent as escalating conflict in the Middle East and weak trends from global markets unnerved investors.

Extending losses to the second session, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 845.12 points or 1.14 per cent to settle at a more than two-week low of 73,399.78. During the day, it plunged 929.74 points or 1.25 per cent to 73,315.16.

The NSE Nifty declined 246.90 points or 1.10 per cent to finish at 22,272.50.

Key indices had plunged by over 1 per cent in the previous session on Friday due to profit taking by investors at record high levels. Sensex lost 1,638 points or 2.19 per cent while Nifty plunged 481 points or 2.13 per cent to slip below the 22,300 level in two straight sessions.

Foreign fund outflows and hotter-than-expected US inflation data also played spoilsport for the markets.

Analysts said the renewed conflict in the Middle East, proposed changes in the India-Mauritius tax treaty and the hotter-than-expected US inflation proved to be major drags.

From the Sensex basket, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

Nestle, Maruti and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower while Shanghai ended in the positive territory. European markets were trading on a mixed note. Wall Street ended significantly lower on Friday.

“Geopolitical tensions and higher-than-expected US inflation impacted investor sentiment and dragged the indices to a lower note. The major casualties were the mid- and small-cap indices due to their rich valuation and expectation of moderation in earnings growth in Q4FY24.

“On the other hand, the European market opened on a positive note while oil prices inched lower as market participants expected that the diplomatic efforts were likely to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 1.04 per cent to USD 89.51 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 8,027 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

“The escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia prompted a decline in the 30-share BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty. Market indices traded lower, influenced by the heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, leading to losses across major sectors. Notably, the broader small and midcap segments also saw declines,” said Suman Bannerjee, CIO of hedge fund Hedonova.

Official data released on Monday showed that wholesale inflation rose marginally to 0.53 per cent in March compared to 0.20 per cent in the preceding month due to an increase in prices of vegetables, potato, onion and crude oil.

Retail inflation declined to a five-month low of 4.85 per cent in March, inching towards the Reserve Bank’s target of 4 per cent, according to official data released on Friday.

India’s industrial production growth accelerated to a four-month high of 5.7 per cent in February 2024, mainly due to the good performance of the mining sector, according to official data released on Friday.

The Income Tax Department on Friday said the amended India-Mauritius protocol on double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) is yet to be ratified and notified by the department.

India and Mauritius on March 7, 2024, signed an amendment to the DTAA and included a principal purpose test (PPT) in the pact which aims to curtail tax avoidance by ensuring that treaty benefits are granted only for transactions with a bona fide purpose.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Sensex


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

2
Punjab

Punjab: Congress first list out, faces rebellion on key seats

3
Ludhiana

‘Patient and dead body on same bed all night’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector

4
Trending

‘Aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega’: Rohit Sharma turns Mumbai Indians team bus driver

5
India

‘First and last warning’: Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for firing at Salman Khan’s home

6
India

21 ex-judges write to CJI against escalating attempts to undermine judiciary through ‘calculated pressure’

7
Chandigarh

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

8
Punjab

It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar

9
India

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

10
Himachal

Year after cracking 'Joe Biden-Dalai Lama' joke, Kangana Ranaut reaches McLeodganj to seek Tibetan spiritual leader’s blessings

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court issues notice to ED on Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi High Court verdict upholding his arrest

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

On Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi High Court verdict upho...

Retired judges write to CJI Chandrachud against attempts to ‘undermine’ judiciary

21 ex-judges write to CJI against escalating attempts to undermine judiciary through ‘calculated pressure’

The letter comes weeks after more than 600 lawyers, wrote to...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan meets Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail

‘Kejriwal being treated like terrorist’, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar jail

From next week, Kejrwial will call 2 ministers for meeting a...

Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu

Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu

The flying squad officials conducted the search after the he...

2 days after Manish Tiwari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s supporters quit party posts seeking Lucky’s removal

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

Lucky had favoured a fresh face before the party high comman...


Cities

View All

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of hatching conspiracies against state

Man wanted in three cases lands in police net

Now, Guru Granth Sahib saroops to come with QR codes, says SGPC

Main roads in city to be lit up with new LED lights by Amritsar MC

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

2 days after Manish Tiwari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s supporters quit party posts seeking Lucky’s removal

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

Punjab Government hospitals to open at 8 am from April 16

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Fire near Panchkula petrol station keeps admn on toes

School buses won’t ply today: Panchkula operators

Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan meets Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail

‘Kejriwal being treated like terrorist’, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar jail

Delhi excise case: ED arrests man who ‘managed’ AAP funds for Goa polls

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody till April 23

Cab driver shot dead in road rage incident in Delhi

Former Punjab CM and Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi accuses Bhagwant Mann of hatching conspiracies against state

Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of hatching conspiracies against state

Real issues confronting Jalandhar city put on back burner

Pawan Tinu backstabbed party workers: Shiromani Akali Dal

Akali Dal’s Pawan Tinu joins AAP, tipped to be Jalandhar nominee

Pawan Tinu’s entry likely to pep up flailing AAP in Jalandhar

Sukhbir Badal posts picture of ‘patient and dead body on same bed’ in Ludhiana hospital; lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector in Punjab

‘Patient and dead body on same bed all night’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector

Three-year-old girl dies in Ludhiana as fire breaks out in house

Panj Peer Road: Residents seek action to prevent sewer overflow in upcoming rainy season

Exercising right to vote real tribute to Ambedkar: Ludhiana DC

14 booked for selling plots ‘fraudulently’

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Farmers protest as BJP’s Preneet Kaur attends event at Samana