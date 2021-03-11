Twitter CEO to get $42 mn if sacked after Elon Musk deal

San Francisco, April 26
Twitter Inc CEO Parag Agrawal will get an estimated $42 million if he is terminated within 12 months of a change in control at the social media company, according to research firm Equilar.
On Monday, billionaire Elon Musk struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, ending its run as a public company since 2013. Musk in a securities filing on April 14 had said he did not have confidence in Twitter’s management.
Equilar’s estimate includes a year’s worth of Agrawal’s base salary plus accelerated vesting of all equity awards, an Equilar spokesperson said, based on Musk’s offering price of $54.20 per share and terms in the company’s recent proxy statement. A Twitter representative declined to comment on Equilar’s estimate. — Reuters
