 Twitter executive responsible for content safety resigns after Elon Musk criticism : The Tribune India

Twitter executive responsible for content safety resigns after Elon Musk criticism

Ella Irwin’s departure came shortly after Musk criticised Twitter’s handling of tweets about a conservative media company’s documentary that questions transgender medical treatment for children and teens

Twitter executive responsible for content safety resigns after Elon Musk criticism

Photo for representation. Reuters



San Francisco, June 3

A top Twitter executive responsible for safety and content moderation has left the company, her departure coming soon after owner Elon Musk publicly complained about the platform’s handling of posts about transgender topics.

The departure pointed to a fresh wave of turmoil among key officials at Twitter since Musk took over last year.

Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, confirmed her resignation in a pair of tweets late Friday.

She did not say in the message why she was leaving, but her departure came shortly after Musk criticised Twitter’s handling of tweets about a conservative media company’s documentary that questions transgender medical treatment for children and teens.

Musk was responding to complaints by Jeremy Boreing, co-CEO of the media company, the Daily Wire.

Boreing said in tweets and retweets of conservative commentators Thursday that Twitter was suppressing the movie by flagging posts about it as hate speech and keeping the movie off lists of trending topics.

Boreing tweeted that Twitter cancelled a deal to premiere “What is a Woman?” for free on the platform “because of two instances of misgendering.’” Twitter rules prohibit intentionally referring to transgender individuals with the wrong gender or name.

“This was a mistake by many people at Twitter. It is definitely allowed,” Musk tweeted back.

“Whether or not you agree with using someone’s preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws.” Irwin tweeted Friday that “one or two people noticed” she left the company the day before, and she noted speculation about whether she was fired or quit.

She teased that she would post 24 tweets to explain her departure.

Then she posted that she was just kidding about the long narrative.

“In all seriousness, I did resign but this has been a once in a lifetime experience and I’m so thankful to have worked with this amazing team of passionate, creative and hardworking people. Will be cheering you all and Twitter as you go!” Next to Musk, Irwin had been the most prominent voice of the company’s ever-changing content policies in recent months.

Twitter has struggled to bring back advertisers turned off by Musk’s drastic changes and loosening of rules against hate speech since he bought Twitter for $44 billion in October.

Twitter also has an incoming CEO, Linda Yaccarino, known for decades of media and advertising industry experience, but she hasn’t started yet.

Irwin and Twitter didn’t respond to requests from The Associated Press for comment.

Twitter has been in turmoil including mass layoffs and voluntary departures since the billionaire Tesla owner bought the San Francisco company and took it private.

The company’s head of trust and safety left shortly after the takeover, and turnover in the top ranks has continued.

Last month, Twitter fired two more top managers. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Odisha train accident: Death toll rises to 288; PM Modi inspects site, says stringent action to be taken against those found guilty

2
Delhi

Manish Sisodia couldn’t meet ailing wife at their house as she is rushed to hospital after her health deteriorates

3
Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls in Canada

4
Trending

Neelam Gill, the Punjabi girl, seen hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio and his mom; is it actor or his friend she is dating, fans wonder

5
Comment

Indian economy far away from recovery

6
Punjab

'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old Oman returnees recalls tale of woe

7
Nation

What is 'Kavach', the anti-collision system in trains, which wasn't deployed on Odisha route

8
Punjab

Centre cuts Punjab's borrowing limit by Rs 18K crore

9
Nation

Was under 'pressure' not to deliver Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict: Former Allahabad HC judge

10
Nation

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

Odisha train crash: Preliminary report states ‘signal was given and taken off’; PM promises stringent action against guilty; Death toll mounts to 288

Odisha train crash: Preliminary report states 'signal was given and taken off'; PM promises stringent action against guilty; death toll mounts to 288

Both passenger trains were at a high speed and it has been c...

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

Railways minister seeks to play down the disagreement with W...

Train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuate noise from electric saws

Odisha train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuate noise from electric saws

The rescue workers with gas cutters and medical personnel wi...

Odisha train crash: Railways launches high-level probe, says anti-train collision system wasn't available on route

What is 'Kavach', the anti-collision system in trains, which wasn't deployed on Odisha route

Government bans 14 fixed dose combination drugs, cites they may involve risk to people

Government bans 14 fixed dose combination drugs, cites they may involve risk to people

‘No therapeutic justification for these medicines’


Cities

View All

Pakistan hands over 200 Indian fishermen at Attari-Wagah border

Pakistan hands over 200 Indian fishermen at Attari-Wagah border

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Tarn Taran: Farmer loses Rs 45L to immigration fraud

5.5 kg drugs dropped by drone seized near border in Amritsar sector

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Over 4K cops, paramilitary forces deployed in Amritsar

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

PGI's finance panel gives nod to non-faculty posts

Chandigarh Mayor, councillor for reducing project period

Class XI admissions subject to decision on writ plea: HC

Punjabi to stay as compulsory subject, clarifies Panjab University

After Delhi High Court grants interim relief, Manish Sisodia reaches home to meet ailing wife

Manish Sisodia couldn’t meet ailing wife at their house as she is rushed to hospital after her health deteriorates

Man in Delhi attacks woman colleague with knife over unrequited love, dies by suicide

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

Man gets 7-year jail, father 3 in riots case

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Wanted for murder, robberies, Gurdaspur resident nabbed

Mobile data to help Anganwari workers track nutritional status of women, kids

Jalandhar: Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls in Canada

Map of new wards not out in Phagwara, BJP leaders miffed

~756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

Rs 756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

MC officials indulging in frauds to develop illegal colonies: PAC

Operation Bluestar anniv: Police step up vigil

Release salaries of sanitation workers in a month, officials told

Pay to be disbursed after police verification, check-up: Civic body

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Two mobile phones, intoxicant recovered from jail inmates

Punjabi varsity lads grab gold in hockey

Fatehgarh Sahib loot mastermind held, Rs 33L seized

Anganwadi centres lack basic facilities: Workers