Union Budget 2022-23: It's people-friendly, progressive, main focus on jobs, says Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2022-23 as “people-friendly” and “progressive”, and said it created new opportunities for more jobs and growth, besides addressing the welfare of the poor and strengthening national security by way of border development avenues.

Noting that vibrant border development was critical to national security, PM Modi mentioned the ‘Parvatmala’ project for better connectivity and transportation of hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and the Northeast.

“It is important for border villages to become vibrant. This is critical for national security,” the PM said, hailing new announcements on green jobs. He congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a “people-friendly and progressive Budget” and said the proposals brought new hope for development in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic.

“The Budget presents several new possibilities for more infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs,” the PM said.

Especially noting the digital and infrastructure push in the Budget, he said modernisation of sectors through technology such as kisan drones, Vande Bharat trains, digital currency, digital banking units, 5G service roll-out and digital health mission would benefit youth, middle class and the poor.

The PM mentioned the Budget proposals on pucca houses, water, toilets and gas connections for the poor and high-speed internet connectivity, and said “an important part of this Budget is welfare of the poor”.

The PM also spoke of the Budget being pro-farmer, noting that natural farming would be promoted in states on the banks of the Ganges – Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal — to help purge the Ganges of chemicals and ensure farmers’ welfare.

“Budget proposals also ensure that farming becomes profitable and new opportunities arise in this sector. Farmers’ incomes will get a boost, with special funds to promote farming start-ups and new packages for the food processing industry,” the PM said, adding proceeds against MSP procurement worth Rs 1.25 crore were already being directly transferred to the accounts of farmers.

