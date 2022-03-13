1,748 cases disposed of in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 12
In all, 1,748 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat held at the District Courts Complex , Sector 43 , here on Saturday. Fifteen Benches headed by serving judicial officers were constituted in the District Courts.
Cases related to Section 138, NI Act, bank recovery, MACT, matrimonial and labour disputes, arbitration matters, civil, municipal matters, traffic challans and criminal compoundable cases were taken up and disposed of with the consent of the parties involved in the National Lok Adalat.
Besides, 224 cases involving an amount of Rs22,28,556 were disposed of by the Permanent Lok Adalat (Public utility services), 38 pre-litigation cases involving an amount of Rs19,37,759, 18 labour dispute cases involving an amount of Rs9,67,243 and 47 cases involving an amount of Rs1,87,30,793 were disposed of by three Benches of the State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.
The Lok Adalat was held at the Labour Court, Chandigarh, which was presided over by Anshul Berry, Additional District and Sessions Judge.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
US moves 12,000 more troops to Russia's borders, but won't join war
Will defend every inch of NATO territory — President Biden
LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks
disengagement of troops at Hot Springs discussed
122 Punjab politicians lose security cover
Re-elected Cong MLAs, Sidhu’s wife on list