1,748 cases disposed of in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

In all, 1,748 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat held at the District Courts Complex , Sector 43 , here on Saturday. Fifteen Benches headed by serving judicial officers were constituted in the District Courts.

Cases related to Section 138, NI Act, bank recovery, MACT, matrimonial and labour disputes, arbitration matters, civil, municipal matters, traffic challans and criminal compoundable cases were taken up and disposed of with the consent of the parties involved in the National Lok Adalat.

Besides, 224 cases involving an amount of Rs22,28,556 were disposed of by the Permanent Lok Adalat (Public utility services), 38 pre-litigation cases involving an amount of Rs19,37,759, 18 labour dispute cases involving an amount of Rs9,67,243 and 47 cases involving an amount of Rs1,87,30,793 were disposed of by three Benches of the State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.

The Lok Adalat was held at the Labour Court, Chandigarh, which was presided over by Anshul Berry, Additional District and Sessions Judge.