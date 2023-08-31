10 years on, Mani Majra woman reunited with mentally unstable son

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, August 30

Upon knocking on the door of 58-year-old Khairun Nisha, a widow residing in Mani Majra, two UT Constables, Wazir Singh and Satish Kumar, evoked fear in her. But little did she know that the two policemen were there to reunite her with her son, who had gone missing a decade ago.

Wazir recalls Nisha was initially reluctant to share information on being asked about her missing son, but tears started rolling down her eyes when she was told that her son had been found in Bareilly.

Her son, who is mentally unstable, had disappeared in May 2013. Despite informing the police and filing a DDR (daily diary report) at the Mani Majra police station, the 19-year-old Mohsin couldn’t be traced.

An NGO, Manosamarpan Manosamajik Sewa Samiti, found Mohsin lying near the Quila Bridge in Bareilly on June 7. With a fractured leg, he initially resisted their help. However, after persuasion, members of the NGO made him get treatment for his mental ailment. Weeks later, he began communicating and revealed his connection to Mani Majra, Chandigarh.

In a swift response, the NGO contacted the police, tasking them with the challenge of locating the family in Mani Majra — an area with a population of roughly 2 lakh.

Inspector Neeraj Sarna, SHO of the Mani Majra police station, recounted the meticulous process they undertook —reaching out to various residents and combing through neighbourhoods to gather any leads on the family. After diligent efforts, they successfully tracked down the family.

“When we initially informed the family, they were in disbelief,” said the SHO.

The family was then connected with the NGO, after which they went to Bareilly and brought him home.

“The moment I laid eyes on my son, it was as though time stood still. My eyes remained fixed on him waiting for him to recognise me, which he did,” recounts Nisha.

Nisha maintained her optimism about reuniting with her son in this lifetime.

She said, “I held onto the belief of reuniting with my son before my passing.”

“I refrained from arranging my daughter Nanhin’s marriage for numerous years until 2017, hoping for my son’s homecoming,” Nisha, who single-handedly raised her two children following her husband’s demise in 2007, appended.

Ultimately, the family’s wish came true on August 28, as they were joyfully reunited with their son — a prospect they had almost given up on.

