2 dead, 4 hurt as car driver goes on rampage in Kharar

Mohali, May 9
Two persons died and four others were injured after a recklessly driven luxury car ran over an elderly person and then hit a 25-year-old biker to death near Sunny Enclave in Kharar this evening. The recklessly driven Haryana registration car finally hit a car and another bike before damaging three electricity poles.
71-year-old Ajmer Singh was returning home in his scooter from Sector 123 when the speeding luxury car coming from the Mullanpur side hit him. The elderly man died on the spot, his limbs strewn across the road. Around 500m ahead, the car hit a biker and another car, killing a migrant labourer and injuring another.
The two car-borne youths were seriously injured, and the car hit and damaged three electricity poles. Irate passersby blocked the road and handed over the youths to the PCR team. The victims were rushed to the PGI, and the police reached the spot to investigate the matter.
