24X7 election control room established

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 21

The state election commission has established a state-level control room for filing complaints and sharing information related to black money, gold or silver biscuits, and others in view of the General Election. DEO Aashika Jain said a control room established at the office of the Income Tax Department, Sector 17, Chandigarh, would function throughout the day. She said that the toll-free number (1800-180-2141) and mobile phone number (7589166713) have been established for the convenience of the residents. She added residents were free to contact the Income Tax Department regarding suspicious movement and distribution of cash or other valuables within the district in connection with the forthcoming General Election.

