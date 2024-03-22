24X7 election control room established

Mohali, March 21
The state election commission has established a state-level control room for filing complaints and sharing information related to black money, gold or silver biscuits, and others in view of the General Election. DEO Aashika Jain said a control room established at the office of the Income Tax Department, Sector 17, Chandigarh, would function throughout the day. She said that the toll-free number (1800-180-2141) and mobile phone number (7589166713) have been established for the convenience of the residents. She added residents were free to contact the Income Tax Department regarding suspicious movement and distribution of cash or other valuables within the district in connection with the forthcoming General Election.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...