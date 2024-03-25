3 city boxers ensure medals

Chandigarh, March 24
Local boxers Niti, Ishika and Gurseerat Kaur did the city proud by ensuring medals in the Third Sub-Junior Boys and Girls National Boxing championship being held in Greater Noida.
In semifinals, Niti beat Dikaha of Haryana 5:0 in the 40kg category, while Ishika won by the same margin against Kaashvi in the 58kg category. In the 67+ category, Kaur won after referee stopped her contest against Rugveda Sawant. Niti and Ishika study at SD Public School in Sector 32, and Kaur at Mount Carmel School in Sector 47.
