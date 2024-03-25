3 city boxers ensure medals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

Local boxers Niti, Ishika and Gurseerat Kaur did the city proud by ensuring medals in the Third Sub-Junior Boys and Girls National Boxing championship being held in Greater Noida.

In semifinals, Niti beat Dikaha of Haryana 5:0 in the 40kg category, while Ishika won by the same margin against Kaashvi in the 58kg category. In the 67+ category, Kaur won after referee stopped her contest against Rugveda Sawant. Niti and Ishika study at SD Public School in Sector 32, and Kaur at Mount Carmel School in Sector 47.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.