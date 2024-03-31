Rs 35L found in car, 2 detained

Chandigarh, March 30
The police detained two car-borne persons after around Rs 35 lakh, including sizeable foreign currency, were recovered from them at a naka near the Sector 35-36 roundabout here on Friday evening.
The police said Raj Kumar, who was at the wheel, and occupant Des Raj, who hail from Karnal were travelling in the car. A search of the vehicle led to recovery of Rs 35.21 lakh, including US and Australian dollars.
The Sector 36 police are reportedly investigating the matter. Nakas are being laid in the tricity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Anyone carrying cash exceeding Rs 10 lakh or more than 1 kg in bullion comes under the cops and Income Tax Department officials' scanner.
