9 booked for illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 28

Nine persons have been booked for illegal mining in a river at Haripur village near Raipu Rani.

The suspects have been identified as Gopal Rana and Sethi, both residents of Kheri village, Vishu Rani, Sagar and Gursharan, all residents of Badona village, Raju, Praveen, Deeku and Bulti, all residents of Haripur village in Raipur Rani block.

On receiving a complaint, field staff of the Mines and Geology Department raided the place at 1 am on the intervening night of January 26 and 27. During inspection, traces of unauthorised mining of about three feet on about two and a half acres were found in the river. However, there was no person or vehicle at the site.

A case under Section 21(4) of the Mining Act and Section 379 of the IPC has been registered.