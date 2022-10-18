95 biz, 58 residential Chandigarh Housing Board units up for grabs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has invited e-tenders for sale of as many as 153 properties, including 95 built-up commercial units on a leasehold basis and 58 built-up residential units on a freehold basis.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said the e-bids could be submitted from 10 am on October 20 and till 10 am on November 9. The e-bids would be opened on November 9 at 10.15 am, he said.

To submit e-bids, prospective bidders are required to get registered on portal https://etenders.chd.nic.in or visit official website www.chbonline.in to know the procedure.

The residential units will be kept open for inspection every Saturday and commercial units every Wednesday from 10 am to 5 pm.

The details of the site offices for facilitating inspection are available on the CHB website. Specific details such as unit number, location and reserve price of each of the unit are also available on the website.

Stickers have been pasted on each of the units. Prospective bidders can locate and visit these properties using the location on Google map shared on the website.

The e-tender process is open to Indian citizens as well as NRIs/PIOs above 18 years. Those already possessing a property (residential or commercial) can also participate in the process.

The e-tenders will be invited separately for each built-up unit. The e-bid must be above the reserve price and the built-up unit will be allotted to the highest bidder.

The GST will not be charged on the consideration amount. The bidders can revise their e-bids any number of times till the closure of the bid submission.

There is no restriction on the transfer of unit sold by way of e-tender, subject to payment of prescribed transfer charges and permission from the CHB. A valid e-mail ID, mobile number and digital signature are basic requirements for participating in the e-tender process.

The earnest money deposit (EMD) for each unit is to be submitted online through e-tendering portal — etenders.chd.nic.in.

At a recent e-auction held on October 11, the CHB had sold 28 of 83 residential units on a freehold basis and only one out of 96 commercial units on a leasehold basis.

