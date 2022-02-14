Ambala Cantt-Daulatpur Chowk train to resume operations from Feb 19

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 13

Stopped since the first pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020, two new trains will resume operations from February 19. The trains will be plying through the city on the route between Ambala Cantt Junction and Daulatpur Chowk.

Train number 06997 will start from Ambala daily at 1:55 pm and reach Daulatpur Chowk at 6:50 pm. It will halt in Chandigarh at 2:40 pm for 10 minutes. Train number 06998 will leave Daulatpur Chowk at 5:40 am, halt in Chandigarh at 10:40 am for five minutes and arrive at Ambala station at 11:35 am.

An official said there were still three or four such trains that had not resumed operations since 2020. —

#Ambala