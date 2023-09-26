Ambala Cantt man axed to death over illicit relations

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 25

The police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering another person over an illicit relationship in Ambala Cantonment this morning.

The deceased was identified as Ram Saran Sharma (in late 40s), a resident of Inderpuri Colony, Ambala Cantonment, and the suspect as Parveen Kumar, a resident of Ambala Cantonment. The suspect, a daily wager, had attacked Ram Saran with an axe.

In her complaint to police, Suman Devi, wife of the deceased, stated that her husband used to run a dairy business but discontinued it after floods in Ambala. He was getting a building constructed at Tangri river bundh to give it on rent. On Sunday, her husband slept outside the under-construction building. Around 5 am, their servant Ramu found him dead with sharp injury on his face.

The woman alleged that her husband had illicit relation with a woman, who earlier had relations with Praveen Kumar. The woman and Parveen had fights with Ram Saran a few times. Parveen had threatened to kill Ram Saran.

The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, and a case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC at the Mahesh Nagar police station.

Mahesh Nagar SHO Rampal Singh said, “The body was handed over to the family after postmortem and the suspect has been arrested. The suspect was unhappy over Ram Saran’s relations with the woman and he killed him last night. He will be produced in a court tomorrow.”

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “The suspect had threatened Ram Saran in the past. He has confessed to his crime and revealed that he used an axe to kill Ram Saran. Further investigation is on.”

