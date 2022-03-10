Ambala man dupes girl of Rs3 lakh, nabbed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

An Ambala resident, who had duped a girl of Rs3.05 lakh, has been arrested by the UT police.

Complainant Sonu Dua, a resident of Ambala, had alleged that suspect Taranjit Singh Vohra, befriended her on the social media, posing as the owner of a UK-based company and claimed that he could get her UK’s visa.

The suspect took a total of Rs3.05 lakh from the victim on the pretext of arranging study visa and work permit. The suspect, however, failed to provide visa.

The police have registered a case against the suspect at the Sector 17 police station.

The victim had alleged that the suspect had cheated several girls in a similar manner.