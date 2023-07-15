 As city battled deluge, MP Kher nowhere to be seen: Congress : The Tribune India

Congress workers stage a protest against Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher at the Cricket Stadium Chowk in Sector 16 on Friday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 14

Chandigarh Youth Congress state president Manoj Lubana today led a protest near the Sector-16 stadium over the alleged non-involvement of MP Kirron Kher in relief efforts in the rain-battered city. Lubana and other party activists distributed posters headed ‘Missing Kirron Kher’ among some local residents.

“There is no respite from the flood fury and the power outages. The supply of water has also been hit,” rued Lubana. The leader called out the ‘scant and ineffective remedial measures’ being taken to drain out water from the locality and the apparent absence of MP Kher. The agitators noted how the low-lying areas were the hardest hit in the deluge. The situation grew tense as water breached the safety mark in several spots.

Lubana said, “Our team has been working to rescue those stranded due to the flood. Many residents have lost everything due to the floods. Their houses can crumble if the administration fails to drain the water out of their residences in time. In these trying times, MP Kirron Kher is nowhere to be seen.”

Chandigarh Mahila Congress president Deepa Dubey fumed, “MP Kirron Kher always goes missing whenever the residents of Chandigarh are in trouble. She only shows up to ask voters for their support when an election is in the offing. She feels no sense of responsibility. Local residents have been badly hit. It is a disgrace that she has done nothing to help them out.”

