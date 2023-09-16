As dengue threat looms, minister leads inspection in Mohali village

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 15

As part of the anti-dengue campaign, ‘Har Shukarvaar, Dengue Te Vaar’, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Friday led teams of the Health Department on door to door inspections of houses in Mohali’s Sohana village. The campaign was launched on August 4.

The health minister visited several houses in different localities and found mosquito larvae inside coolers, trays kept under refrigerators, utensils lying in the open, drains, etc, across various hotspots.

The minister stressed that while there has been a slump in the number of active dengue cases in the state, the residents should not be complacent. He exhorted the residents to prevent the stagnation of water in their surroundings.

While responding to a question about fines being issued to frequent violators, Dr Balbir said, “This is an educational campaign; it is not meant to frighten the residents. However, health teams have been issuing challans to frequent violators.”

“They have issued at least 8,000 challans in connection with the violation of dengue-related norms so far,” he said.

