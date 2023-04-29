At 97.73 pass %age, Mohali dist 14th in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 28

The district logged an overall pass percentage of 97.73, 14th among 23 districts of the state, in the Class VIII exams conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Out of 10,279 students who appeared for the exams in the district, 10,046 came out with flying colours.

Shilpi Devi of Government Secondary School, Sector 70, scored 593 marks out of total 600 (98.83%) to claim the 38th spot on the merit list. Suraj Kumar of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Kharar, scored 590 (98.33%) to bag the 164th position.

Pathankot district claimed the top spot with a pass percentage of 99.33 followed by Kapurthala (99.10) and Gurdaspur (99.08). As many as 2,98,127 students appeared for the exams in the state and 2,92, 206 (98.0139%) have passed these.

Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Budhlada, Mansa, girls Lovepreet Kaur and Gurankit Kaur scored cent per cent marks. Lovepreet was declared the topper as she is around six months younger to Gurankit.