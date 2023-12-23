Bizman accused of cheating Kher denied anticipatory bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 22

Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by Chaittnya Aggarwal of Mani Majra in a case filed against him on the complaint of MP Kirron Kher.

The Chandigarh MP has alleged Aggarwal cheated her of Rs 6 crore out of Rs 8 crore she entrusted to him for investment.

MP’s complaint MP Kirron Kher alleged Chaittnya Aggarwal persuaded her to invest in various schemes

In August, she deposited Rs 8 cr in his ICICI Bank account through RTGS

Aggarwal had promised to return the amount within one month with interest at the rate of 18%

Pardhuman Garg, his counsel, argued the accused was innocent and had been falsely implicated in the case as he had returned Rs 2 crore to the complainant. He argued that the accused had invested the money with builders and was ready to return the remaining Rs 6 crore by January 31, 2024.

Hukam Singh, public prosecutor, argued the accused failed to join the investigation and his custodial interrogation was necessary to recover the huge sum.

After hearing the arguments, the court said the accused was not entitled to anticipatory bail as he was not even obeying the directions of the court.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kirron Kher