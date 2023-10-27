BJP govt spent Rs 5K cr on works in Panchkula in past 9 years: Gian Chand Gupta

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 26

Giving Diwali gift to residents of Sector 15 here, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today inaugurated a newly constructed community centre in the area.

He announced christening it after the hero of the First War of Independence, Mangal Pandey, who played an important role in the revolt against the British in 1857.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and local councillor Jai Kaushik were also present on the occasion.

Gupta said the community centre, built at a cost of Rs 5.50 crore and equipped with modern facilities, was a long-standing demand of Sector 15 residents. He said the centre could be used to meet the social needs of people like wedding ceremonies, etc, as well as for indoor sports activities such as badminton, table tennis, etc. He said the AC facility would be made available in the hall of the community centre within three months. In addition to the suite room, table tennis room, library and gym had been arranged at the centre.

The Speaker said today’s youth was increasingly getting caught in the clutches of drugs, harming them badly. To save them, it had been decided to build a small sports complex in each sector, which would have facilities of tennis and basketball in addition to synthetic tracks.

Gupta said the state government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal completed nine years today. He said the number of development works done in these years had not been done in 48 years (1966-2014).

The Speaker said during the tenure of the present government, development works worth Rs 5,000 crore had been done in Panchkula district and many big development projects were in the pipeline.

Referring to major development works carried out in the past nine years, Gupta said 18 new community centres had been constructed in Panchkula. Apart from this, 53 new community centres were constructed in villages, ROBs in Sector 19 were built at a cost of Rs 32 crore and the Panchkula-Yamunanagar NH-73 was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore. He said the construction work of the National Institute of Ayurveda at a cost of Rs 500 crore on the Mata Mansa Devi campus was in the final stage.

Gupta said a 25-km-long pipeline was laid from the Kajauli Water Works to Panchkula at a cost of Rs 62 crore to solve the drinking water problem in the district.

Panchkula had become the first district in the state where 24-hour power was being supplied to residents.

