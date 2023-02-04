Bus driver, conductor held for smuggling poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

A Punjab Roadways bus driver and a conductor have been arrested by the Crime Branch of the UT police after they were found in possession of 60 kg of poppy husk. The police claimed that the duo used to smuggle drug in the bus.

Crime Branch sleuths were patrolling near the ISBT, Sector 43, when they nabbed the two suspects, identified as Jaswant Singh (40), a resident of Sangrur, and Gurpreet Singh (32), a Mohali resident, with poppy husk.

The police said Jaswant and Gurpreet were serving in the Punjab Roadways as driver and conductor, respectively, on ad hoc basis. Their bus used to ply on the Chandigarh-Jaipur route and they used to bring poppy husk from Rajasthan.

“The suspects used to purchase poppy husk for Rs 2,800 per kg and sold it in Chandigarh and different parts of Punjab, including Mohali and Kharar, for Rs 5,000 per kg,” said a police official.

The suspects had made a cavity in the bus to hide the drugs. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the two suspects at the Sector 36 police station and an investigation initiated into it. The police have impounded the bus.

