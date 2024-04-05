Campus notes: Panjab University

As part of the curriculum for the BSc 6th semester, the Fashion Technology and Vocational Development programme is set to organise a fashion show ‘Sheers and Ruban’ on April 10. As part of the preparations, the department recently conducted an external jury session, led by the chairperson, Dr Prabhdip Brar, faculty members, and research scholars.

Chandigarh Business School of Admn

An HR conclave was organised by the Chandigarh Business School of Administration (CBSA), Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, in association with the National Institute of Personnel Management (Punjab Chapter). The event was based on the theme ‘AI and Employee Experience: Redefining Future-Fit HR’. It aimed to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on human resources (HR) and its role in the evolution of the HR sector in the future.

Punjab Engineering College

The Entrepreneurship and Incubation Cell at the Punjab Engineering College (deemed to be a university) is set to organise the Annual E-Summit 2024 from April 6 to 7. Based on the theme of ‘’Paradigm of Innovation’’, this E-Summit would provide a platform for emerging entrepreneurs to showcase ideas, foster mentorship, and provide guidance to accelerate their ventures by facilitating networking and nurturing innovation.

Department of Sociology, PU

A two-day national seminar was organised by the Department of Sociology in collaboration with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) on the theme ‘Women and Environment Issues and Perspectives’. Experts from across India presented their research at the conference.

Dr SS Bhatnagar University

The Enactus team at Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology and Rotaract Club (Chandigarh Midtown) commemorated World Stray Animal Day by putting up clay water bowls along the walkways to help stray animals.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panjab University Chandigarh