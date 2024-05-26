BJP don’t understand emotions of Punjabis, MSP as promised not given to farmers, says Priyanka Gandhi in Punjab’s Khanna

Tribune News Service

Khanna (Ludhiana), May 26

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday slammed the BJP and said that the scenario has changed in the last 10 years and it has become difficult for the farmers to survive. She said that GST has been imposed but MSP as promised has not been given to the farmers.

Priyanka Gandhi was addressing the ‘Nyay Sankalp’ rally here in favour of Congress candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib, Amar Singh.

“BJP does not understand the emotions of Punjabis. They cannot comprehend them. Their entire thinking is focused on corporates and to help them grow. Today inflation is at the highest and common man is struggling with unemployment,” she said.

The Congress leader said that no leader in the BJP was able to understand the problems faced by common man.

“If country is progressing as claimed by BJP then why your life is not progressing. Why industry is shutting down here? What is the middle class able to do?” asks Priyanka.

She said there is only one leader, Rahul Gandhi who walked down the entire country to know about the problems of the people and understand them.

Priyanka Gandhi said that GST will not be imposed on agricultural tools, if Congress is voted to power.

“‘Satta ke liye kuch bhi kar dalenge Modi ji’ and this was clearly visible during the farmers protest. When elections were near, he promised to take back farm laws,” claimed Priyanka.

