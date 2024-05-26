Candidates make a beeline for dera

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 25

As Dera Sachkhand Ballan observed the 15th death anniversary of Sant Ramanand, who was killed in Vienna, candidates of all parties today made a beeline for pay obeisance at the holy place this afternoon.

SAD candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee during a visit to Dera Ballan in Jalandhar on Saturday. Tribune Photo

Congress candidate and former Chief Minister Punjab Charanjit Channi posted a reel wherein he is seen being offered a shawl and packs of sweets by dera chief Sant Niranjan Dass. He sits on the ground next to the seat of the dera chief, interacts with him and is patted on his back by him in front of a huge gathering of followers.

There already have been reports that Channi, who is the only Dalit leader to have reached to the post of Chief Minister, has a frequent sleepover at the dera ever since he has come down to Jalandhar to contest the polls.

The buzz is also that Channi chose to contest only after he got a clearance from the dera. As the CM, he had approved a grant of Rs 25 crore to Ballan dera ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls for setting up a research centre.

Other than Channi, BJP candidate Sushil Rinku, and AAP candidate Pawan Tinu also visited the dera and sat on the same position as that of Channi. SAD candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee, along with party leaders, also visited the dera.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.