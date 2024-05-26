As demand soars during campaigning, prices of flowers skyrocket in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 25

Election frenzy is at its peaks and high voltage campaigning is going on these days as the state is fast approaching the voting day. Amidst this, the demand for flowers has increased manifold, and their rates have zoom sky high.

Demand for garlands and loose flowers especially marigold and rose has doubled. The flowers are mostly brought in from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. Demand for marigold has surged as it is extensively used in political functions.

While earlier, 12-15 quintal flowers use to descend in the city, now 22-25 quintal flowers are arriving. Cities nearby like Bathinda, Malerkotla, Phillaur and Phagwara are also supplied flowers from Ludhiana.

Pandit, a florist near Jagraon bridge, which is considered as the biggest flower market of Ludhiana, said that the demand for flowers has increased and with local flowers no longer available, they are now getting flowers from Bareilly.

“The prices have doubled. Earlier marigold was sold at Rs 40 per kg which is now being sold at Rs 70 per kg. Every day, they are getting hundreds of orders for garlands from all parts of the city for the politicians. Rose petals are also in great demand. Garlands which used to cost just Rs 10 is now being sold for a minimum of Rs 20-25,” said Pandit.

Further, another florist from the same market said that not only flowers and garlands but the sale of bouquets has also increased. “Earlier the lowest prices for a bouquet was Rs 300 but now, it has been increased to Rs 500,” said Surinder.

It is a tradition to welcome leaders with bouquets and garlands which has pushed the demand for flowers. “As the campaigning is getting aggressive, so is the demand for flowers. Rose petals which were earlier sold for Rs 100 per are now sold for Rs 150-200 depending upon the availability. Some political leaders like rose garlands,” added Prakash, another florist from Ludhiana.

A supporter of a political party said that he has been ordering nearly 10 kg flowers and 50-100 garlands every day as these are used to welcome the leaders wherever they go. As the voting day is nearing, the campaigning is picking up and the demand is also increasing.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.