BJP hired daily wagers for PM’s Patiala rally, alleges Congress

Patiala, May 25

Congress Member of Parliament and Patiala observer Menikam Tagore, along with AICC observer Manoj Chauhan, accused the BJP of hiring daily wagers to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Patiala rally, reflecting the party’s fear of an impending defeat in Punjab. The members are part of the Congress decision to send its AICC team members to look after the preparedness of workers in various constituencies.

Addressing a press conference after visiting various areas, the two leaders held a press conference at the Patiala Lok Sabha Constituency coordinator Sandeep Singla’s office.

Tagore stated that the Congress is poised to win more than 11 out of 13 seats in Punjab. He attributed this expected success to the revolutionary spirit of Punjabis, who have historically championed the cause of liberation from oppressive regimes. “The people of Punjab are leading the movement to end the BJP’s dictatorship,” he said.

Tagore also criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging it has become an instrument of the BJP. He warned that officials from various government investigation agencies would face questioning after June 4. Highlighting the Congress campaign, Manoj Chauhan announced that Priyanka Gandhi will address a women’s conference at Patiala Fort Palace on Rajpura Road on Sunday, May 26. Chauhan emphasised that Dr Dharamveera Gandhi’s victory in the Patiala Lok Sabha Constituency is assured, given his alignment with Rahul Gandhi’s ideology and the broader Congress movement to protect the country’s constitution and democracy. “Akali Dal and BJP have already been rejected by the people of Punjab and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has failed to fulfil its promises in Punjab, suggesting that the electorate is prepared to teach AAP a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Tagore said.

