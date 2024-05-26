Quit AAP 5 years ago, Lamba now votes for it

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 25

Having quit Aam Aadmi Party about five years back, former MLA and All-India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba today said that she today voted for AAP in the Lok Sabha election before starting off for the Congress campaign in Punjab this morning.

Lamba had her explainer ready, “I have actually voted for the INDI Alliance which is fighting to root out the BJP. So what if I voted for the AAP? Even AAP national convener would have voted for the Congress candidate.”

The next obvious question for her was that if she has voted for AAP which is the party the Congress is fighting against in Punjab, how she would speak against AAP next week. She had a quick reply to that too, “There is no confusion or dichotomy of ideas on that too. In Punjab, I shall surely speak against the AAP for it has failed in maintaining law and order and controlling the drug issue.”

Questioned on Swati Maliwal’s allegations, Lamba said, “We all know what positions Swati Maliwal has held. She has been the chief of Delhi Commission for Women. She is a Rajya Sabha MP. She is a fully empowered woman. The man she has accused has already been arrested. So here we need to worry more about our sports star Sakshi Malik, who has been long awaiting justice, and for all those women sexually abused by absconding NDA Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna.”

