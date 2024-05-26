3 die as fire breaks out in residential building in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar

PTI

New Delhi, May 26

Three people died after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Krishna Nagar of East Delhi on Sunday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Officials said the charred body of a 66-year-old woman identified as Parmila Shad was recovered from the first floor of the building, while two others identified as 18-year-old Keshav Sharma and 34-year-old Anju Sharma were declared brought dead by the doctors.

Chief of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said a call regarding a blaze at a house near the Bank of India, Krishna Nagar, was received at 2.35 am. "The flames were doused by 7.20 am and it was found that the fire began in 11 two-wheelers in the stilt parking of the house and spread on the first floor. The building comprises ground (stilt) plus four floors," he said.

Officials said the second, third and fourth floors were affected by heat and smoke.

"One charred body was found on the first floor and 12 people were rescued from upper floors and sent to different hospitals," Garg said.

According to the DFS, two persons were declared dead at the GTB Hospital while one person was referred to Max hospital in a serious condition.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding 11 vehicles at the spot were reduced to ashes.

This is the second major fire in the city in as many days.

At least seven newborns died in a massive fire at a children's hospital in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar on Saturday night.