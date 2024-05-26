AAP’s free power a failure in face of cuts: Preneet

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 25

The BJP candidate from the Patiala Lok Sabha seat, Preneet Kaur, on Saturday slammed the Punjab government for failing to provide a smooth flow of electricity to the people. She said the scorching heat was already making it difficult for people, and power cuts in a situation where temperature is exceeding 45°C are adding to their woes.

The BJP candidate condemned the unannounced power cuts, recalling her election tour to several villages in the Nabha and Samana areas on Saturday, where she saw people suffering due to power cuts.

“The Aam Aadmi Party, which had promised to provide 300 units of free electricity per month, has failed in meeting the electricity demand. At present, the gap between the demand and supply of electricity has been increasing in the state and the government is trying to hide its wrong policies through power cuts,” said Preneet, adding that it had become difficult for people to stay in homes due to power cuts, besides, all small and big industries across the district which are being forced to bear huge financial losses.

She further said, “The state government could not make the necessary preparations it should have done in advance regarding the heatwave and today it is trying to hide its mistakes through power cuts.”

She also said each area of the district was facing power cuts and the state government should immediately clarify its position in this regard. The BJP leader also said that given the rising temperature, the electricity demand in the state had crossed 14,000 MW.

“The state government, which has failed to meet the electricity demand, is now pretending to retain power through cuts. The number of unannounced cuts has been increased to two to three times a day in the name of maintenance and an attempt is being made to keep people in the dark regarding this problem,” she said.

