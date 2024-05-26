Maluka showers praise on PM

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 25

As the campaigning enters the final lap in Punjab, senior SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka today praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the work he had done for the Sikh community.

Maluka, who released a video, said, “Numerous people will not agree with me, but I strongly feel that we should take up our issues with PM Modi. He will surely resolve all the matters. The PM repealed the three farm laws, waived GST on langar and opened the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.”

However, Maluka remained silent on extending support to his daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur, who is contesting for the Bathinda parliamentary constituency on the BJP ticket. He said several issues, including sharing of water with Haryana and Rajasthan, and rights of Punjab over Chandigarh could be resolved through a dialogue.

“The PM went to Patna Sahib and took part in langar sewa. It sends a huge message to the Sikhs,” he said.

