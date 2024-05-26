INDIA VOTES 2024: 62.8% turnout in Panchkula district, 6.84% lower than 2019 poll

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Panchkula, May 25

Scorching sun failed to deter the spirit of voters who turned up in large numbers in rural areas and colonies in the district today. The total voter turnout was logged at 62.8 per cent, which is lower than 68.92 per cent witnessed in the LS election of 2019.

The polling for 4,33,094 voters of Panchkula and Kalka Assembly segments started at 7 am. Soon, people started thronging polling booths, apparently to avoid the heat which was set to intensify as the day progressed. Many people were seen queued up at the booths at 6.30 am.

By 9 am, 2.3 per cent electorate had cast vote in Kalka and 5.9 per cent in Panchkula.

A number of polling stations, including the one at Government High School, Sector 17, Panchkula, witnessed long queues of voters — due to alleged slow pace of voting as well as people’s bid to cast vote early.

Power outage delayed the voting process briefly in a few areas in the city.

The villages of Raipur Rani, Khatauli, Billa, Shyamtoo, Barwala, Rattewali and others witnessed a steady turnout in the afternoon as well. Volunteers distributed sweetened water (chabeel) among people braving the sun outside polling booths as the temperature soared to 43°C in the afternoon. By 11 am, the percentage had increased to 14.7 in Kalka and 19.08 in Panchkula. By 12 noon, the two areas had recorded 27 per cent and 24.07 per cent polling respectively.

Around 1 pm, 29.6% voters in Kalka and 30.2% in Panchkula had cast their vote. By 3 pm, the percentage increased to 44 and 42, respectively. It breached the 50% mark between 4 pm and 5 pm.

The district administration announced the wrap-up of the polling process at 7 pm with 66.6% voting in Kalka and 59.4% in Panchkula.

BJP candidate Banto Kataria, who was standing in a queue at a booth in Mansa Devi Complex, said, "Youth have gathered in large numbers to cast vote due to good works done by PM Narendra Modi."

JJP candidate Kiran Punia said, "I visited Pinjore and other areas after casting my vote. We are expecting good number of votes from rural areas.”

