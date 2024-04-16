Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

A total of 17 challans (Rs 5,512 each) were issued to residents for wasting water on the first day of the annual drive of the Municipal Corporation today.

Besides, the MC served notices on 57 residents after inspection teams found overflowing overhead/underground tanks or leaking pipes on their respective premises.

Under the annual drive, which is held from April 15 to June 30, watering of lawns and courtyards, and washing of cars and other vehicles using a water hose invite a challan. Notices are issued if tanks, taps, meters and water coolers are found leaking by MC teams. Residents, who were served with notices today, have been asked to get the leakage fixed within two days. Most violators were found washing their cars and courtyards with water hose.

Compared to Rs 5,250 last year, this year, the fine has been increased by 5% to Rs 5,512. The non-compliance of notices will lead to a fine of Rs 5,512. In case the fine is not paid, it will be added to the water bill of the respective violator. With the rising heat, the demand for water in Chandigarh has increased and people have started facing a shortage.

