Chandigarh AAP stages protest, puts up anti-Modi posters on cars

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

The city unit of Aam Aadmi Party today pasted “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao” posters on cars.

The party was protesting against the arrest of six people in connection with 185 cases that the Delhi Police had registered after such posters were put up in different areas of Delhi targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They were arrested when they were allegedly delivering the posters to AAP offices in different localities. They were later released on bail.

Earlier, during a press conference, Pardeep Chhabra, former co-incharge of the party, who is chairman, Punjab Large Industries Development Board, said the time had come to remove Modi and save the country.

“During the freedom struggle, our martyrs kissed the noose before being hanged. They had a dream that when our country would become independent, evils like illiteracy would go away. People of the country would not wander for medical treatment, youth would be employed and farmers would get remunerative prices for their produce. This dream cannot be fulfilled in the presence of Modi,” Chhabra alleged.

“Today, “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao” posters will be put up across the country. Let’s see to what extent can FIRs, police and jail suppress the voice of people. When posters will be displayed everywhere, the jails will be filled but people will not stop from saving the country,” he said.

Councillors Damanpreet, Premlata, Taruna Mehta and other party leaders were present during the protest.