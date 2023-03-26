Chandigarh Civic body earns Rs 1 crore from parking lots in month

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

Now, 73 parking lots are paid facilities in the city. The civic body had initially taken over only 27 parking lots in a phased manner.

In a month from February 21 to March 21, the civic body has earned over Rs 1 crore on account of parking levy. The corporation will take over all 89 lots in the coming days, as it is hiring more staff and procuring POS (point-of-sale) machines.

Two parking agencies were earlier operating 89 parking lots. The MC had started taking over the paid parking lots from the two agencies on January 30. The parking fee for two-wheeler is Rs 7 and for car drivers Rs 14. It will operate the parking lots for nearly three months till a new agency is finalised for awarding the contract.

The councillors, cutting across the party lines, had refused approval to the agenda of extending licence of all 89 lots to the previous contractors.

Following reports about forged bank guarantees by a parking contractor, the councillors had not let the last House function, demanding a CBI probe into the matter. However, no tender for the parking lots has been floated to date. The next House meeting will take place in the first week of April.